Last January, Juventus sent shockwaves throughout Europe when they clinched the signature of one the continent’s best young strikers in Dusan Vlahovic.

Very few had expected the Bianconeri to pull off such a massive transfer in the middle of the campaign, especially one that included tough negotiations with their arch rivals Fiorentina.

Nonetheless, the Serbian had his highs and lows during his first year in Turin, especially amidst all the troubles and inconsistency surrounding the club, while his recent physical issues surely didn’t help his case.

So could the Old Lady entertain the idea of selling their most prized asset? If so, they wouldn’t have to worry about the lack of suitors.

According to Corriere di Torino via JuventusNews24, five top European clubs are interested in the services of Vlahovic.

These are the Premier League trio of Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich.

But as the source notes, it would take a massive offer for Juventus to entertain the idea of parting ways with their strikers so soon.

For one reason or another, classic center forwards have become a rare commodity in football. Whether the report is genuine or not, all five clubs mentioned do indeed lack a real number nine.

Luckily for Juventus, they do have a young bomber within their ranks, and it would be unwise to let him slip through their hands before allowing him to reach his true potential.