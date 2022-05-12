Report: Former Juventus defender could take charge at Atalanta

Between 1998 and 2005, Igor Tudor represented Juventus, making a name for himself as one the toughest defenders in Serie A at the time, while also possessing decent technical capabilities.

After ending his playing career, the Croatian tried his luck in coaching, and has now been able to make a name himself as one of the best rising tacticians in Italian football.

The 44-year-old had previous stints at Hajduk Split, Galatasaray and Udinese among others. Last season, he acted as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant at Juventus, but later revealed that he regretted accepting a secondary role.

This season, Tudor has proven himself to be a coaching revelation at Hellas Verona. The club started on a sour note under the guidance of Eusebio Di Francesco, but the Croatian’s appointment swiftly paid dividends, and the Gialloblu now sit 9th in the Serie A table.

According to L’Arena via TuttoJuve, Tudor’s successful season at Verona could earn him the Atalanta job.

La Dea has been the dark horse in Italian football for the past six years or so under Gian Piero Gasperini’s watch, but the two parties could part ways by the end of a campaign that has failed to reach the expectations.

Juve FC say

After serving at Juventus as a player and then an assistant manager, Tudor is arguably destined to take charge of the club at some point in the future.

However, the timing doesn’t seem to be convenient, but managing a side like Atalanta would surely be an impressive feat for the young tactician.