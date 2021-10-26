Report: Former Juventus manager has an agreement to take over Man United

In the weekend that was full of top clashes throughout the major European leagues, Manchester United came out as the ultimate losers. The Red Devils were on the receiving end of a humiliating 0-5 loss at the hands of their arch rivals Liverpool.

This result came to pile more misery on club manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian remains a popular figure at Old Trafford due to his legendary winner in the 1999 Champions League final, but his side now lays 7th in the Premier League table despite adding the likes of Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo last summer.

Therefore, the former striker could be axed soon, and his replacement could be a former Juventus captain and manager.

According to Calciomercato via Tuttojuve, Antonio Conte already has a deal in place to take over at Man United and is only waiting for the official sacking of the Norwegian manager.

The Italian restored the Bianconeri’s status as Italian champions after being appointed manager in 2011. He then suddenly left his post in 2014 and managed Italy, Chelsea and Inter afterwards, but never truly lasting for more than two years in the same job.

Juve FC say

There are few teams in the world that can afford the wage demands of Conte, and United is surely one of them.

Taking over in the middle of the season surely won’t the ideal scenario for the former Juventus captain, but the opportunity could be too tempting to be resisted.

Whether we love him or hate him, we can’t deny that the Italian is a brilliant tactician, a proven winner, and would surely prove to be an upgrade on Solskjaer.