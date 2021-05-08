Report: Former Juventus manager is one step away from Real Madrid

Whilst many observers believed that Max Allegri was set to complete a sensational return to Juventus next season, another European giant could sabotage their plans.

The Old Lady and Real Madrid may be allies on the Anti-UEFA front, but the Spaniards are reportedly trying to snatch the Italian tactician.

In fact, a report from il Tirreno (via ilBianconero) claims that the former Milan and Cagliari boss is only one step away from signing with the Spanish giants.

Zinedine Zidane is widely expected to end his second (and less successful) tenure at the club at the end of the current campaign.

Los Blancos have been largely criticized for the pale performance against Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League semi finals.

Therefore, the defeat at the Stamford Bridge could be the last straw in the frosty relationship between the French legend and club president Florentino Perez.

On the other hand, Allegri has been sitting on the shelf since his departure from Turin in 2019.

The Italian manager led the club during five mostly successful season, winning five Scudetto titles, four Coppa Italia triumphs, as well as reaching the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

With Andrea Pirlo so far failing to inspire in his first managerial season, the Old Lady could be set for another change on the bench.

Nonetheless, if the report is to be believed, then Allegri is set to reject a return to Juventus in favor of going on a foreign adventure with Los Merengues.