Anthony Martial has been offered to Juventus after leaving Manchester United this summer.

The Frenchman spent over a decade at the Premier League club after they signed him as a teenager from AS Monaco.

While he showed promise, Martial struggled with injuries and inconsistency during his final season at United.

With United choosing not to extend his contract last season, he is now a free agent seeking a new club.

Martial is a talented attacker who could serve as a useful backup to Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus, but the Bianconeri are not currently considering him.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, intermediaries have offered Martial’s services to Juventus and several other top Italian clubs. However, the Bianconeri have not shown any interest in acquiring him.

Juve has other priorities and needs to offload several underperforming players, leaving no space to pursue Martial this summer.

Juve FC Says

Our revolution requires us to sign players who are actively playing at their present clubs, not stars who have been offloaded because they are not good enough.

Martial struggled for much of his time at United and he did no better when he moved on loan to Sevilla, so there is no reason for us to sign him.