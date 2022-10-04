Even though the season is still in its beginnings, Dusan Vlahovic has already endured some highs and lows.

The Serbian started his campaign brilliantly with a brace versus Sassuolo followed by stunning freekicks against Roma and Spezia. Nonetheless, he struggled for goals and form afterwards while being painfully isolated upfront.

Thankfully, the bomber ended his negative run with an impressive display last Sunday which saw him scoring against Bologna while also providing an assist for his compatriot Filip Kostic.

This display served as a reminder for the 22-year-old’s true prowess, and it reportedly reignited the interest of some of the biggest clubs on the continent.

According to BBC via ilBianconero, Paris Saint Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich are all interested in Vlahovic.

Juve FC say

Even though the Italian giants have no plans to sell their January signing anytime soon, it won’t stop his suitors from trying their luck, especially with several top teams suffering from a shortage of genuine strikers.

For instance, Bayern have one of the most formidable squads in the world, but the absence of a true striker has been an evident weak point.

Perhaps the same can be said about Chelsea, and even PSG who possess one of the most fearsome attacking trident of all time, but still lack a natural number 9.

Hence, Juventus would do well to keep a solid grip on their prized asset.