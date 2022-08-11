On Thursday, Filip Kostic finally landed in Turin as he prepares to finalize his transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Juventus.

Obviously the Serbian’s departure has left its mark on the Bundesliga side who have started the campaign on the wrong foot. Yesterday, the Europa League winners were comprehensively beaten by Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup in the absence of the winger.

Apparently, the Germans are looking to bolster their left flank with a new arrival who can fill the hole left by Kostic. Interestingly, this could prompt yet another transfer between Turin and Frankfurt, but this time in the opposite direction.

According to Calciomercato, Frankfurt have identified Luca Pellegrini as the right profile to replace Kostic. The two clubs could reach an agreement for a loan switch.

The Italian has been tipped to leave the club this summer, with the likes of Atalanta, Monza and Sampdoria mentioned as potential suitors.

The 23-year-old signed for Juventus in 2019 and spent his first two campaigns on loan at Cagliari and Genoa before rejoining Max Allegri’s squad last summer.

Despite becoming an afterthought at Juventus, Pellegrini still has great room for improvement and a switch to the Bundesliga could help him fulfill his potential.

Next summer, he could regain his spot in Turin once Alex Sandro’s contract runs off, unless Frankfurt manage to make his stay a permanent one.