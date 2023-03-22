Since betting on Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes hasn’t paid dividends this season, Juventus are now adopting an alternative mantra, one that sees the club building on young up-coming starlets.

In this regard, Davide Frattesi would certainly fit the project. The 23-year-old is an Italian international player who has been attracting suitors over the past 18 months or so.

The Sassuolo man is an excellent box-to-box midfielder with a knack for scoring. This season, he has six goals to his name in Serie A.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Frattesi remains a priority for Juventus who need to sign at least one midfielder next summer.

However, the Bianconeri have already set a “Plan B” in case they fail to land the Italian midfielder. The club’s alternative transfer target is yet another young and impressive Serie A midfielder. We’re talking about Lecce captain Morten Hjulmand.

The 23-year-old Dane has been earning plaudits for his brilliant performances at Via del Mare in his maiden Serie A campaign.

Juve FC say

Frattesi and Hjulmand might be equally enticing prospects, but we’re talking about two different players. While the Italian is a typical box-to-box midfielder who enjoys darting forward, the Dane has been operating as a deep-lying playmaker.

Therefore, the management must decide what type of midfielder is needed before launching any onslaught.