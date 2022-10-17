Report – French club lines up Allegri as their next manager

Max Allegri is under pressure at Juventus, and he could lose his job before this season finishes.

As he struggles in Turin, another top European club has an eye on him.

The Bianconeri gaffer is one of the finest managers in Europe, but his second coming has not been as good as it should be.

Juve has resisted the temptation to fire him since but it seems that will not last.

Unless his team’s fortune can dramatically change, their inconsistency will cost them more points and eventually his job.

A report on Calciomercato says if he is sacked, he could become the next PSG manager.

The Ligue 1 side could also fire the underperforming Christophe Galtier from his role as manager.

If that happens and Allegri has left Juve, they will make the Bianconeri boss their latest manager.

Juve FC Says

Allegri remains one of the best managers in Europe, but his team is just underperforming now.

He could move to France and even win the UCL with the Ligue 1 side because they seem better equipped for that challenge.

For now, he needs to repair his reputation by leading Juve to win at least one trophy.

If they can achieve that alongside a top-four finish, even the Bianconeri will not want to lose him.