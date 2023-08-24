According to the latest reports, Fulham has withdrawn from the competition to sign Moise Kean in the current transfer window.

Initially, Kean was expected to remain with Juventus, as the club rejected initial overtures for his signature at the onset of the transfer window. However, the circumstances have since changed, and Juventus is now open to the possibility of letting Kean depart if a suitable offer is presented.

Recent developments have seen AC Milan express interest in acquiring Kean’s services as they search for a new frontman to bolster their squad.

While many reports indicated that Fulham had shown a keen interest in bringing Kean back to the Premier League, the English club has now opted to remove themselves from contention. According to Calciomercato, Fulham is no longer in the running to sign Kean.

As Fulham steps back from pursuing Kean, Juventus can now focus their attention on negotiating a potential deal with AC Milan, should they express genuine intent in adding Kean to their roster.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not met expectations since he returned to the club from Everton and if we sign Lukaku, he would not get chances to play often.

The club must decide to sort out his future as soon as possible so we can move forward with the players we need to succeed.

Otherwise, we will end this transfer window without making the right decisions.