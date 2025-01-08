Fulham have reportedly expressed interest in signing Douglas Luiz just six months into his stint at Juventus. The Brazilian midfielder joined the Bianconeri during the summer transfer window from Aston Villa but has struggled to adapt to life in Serie A and make a significant impact on the team. Juventus, while not entirely satisfied with Luiz’s performances, appear to remain cautious about making a hasty decision on his future.

The Turin club is reportedly keen on giving Luiz more time to prove his worth, recognising that offloading him so soon after his arrival could reflect poorly on their recruitment strategy. Juventus are eager to extract the best from the midfielder, who has yet to replicate the form that earned him his move from Aston Villa. However, interest from English clubs continues to grow, with several teams seemingly eager to bring him back to the Premier League, where he previously enjoyed the best spell of his career.

Earlier this season, Luiz was linked with a possible return to Manchester City, where he spent time before his move to Aston Villa. Now, a report from Il Bianconero claims that Fulham are the latest club to enquire about the midfielder’s availability. The London side has reportedly initiated discussions with Luiz’s entourage about a potential transfer.

Despite Fulham’s interest, Juventus have made it clear they would not entertain the idea of a loan move for Luiz. The Bianconeri are willing to sanction his departure only through a permanent transfer, ensuring they recoup some of the investment made in him just a few months ago.

While Luiz has struggled to fit into Juventus’ style of play, it is evident that a change of scenery could help him rediscover his form. A return to the Premier League might suit the Brazilian’s skill set better, given his previous success in the English top flight. For Juventus, parting ways with Luiz could be the best solution if they are unable to integrate him into their system effectively.