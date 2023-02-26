Report – Galatasaray joins the race for Juventus star

Angel di Maria has become the subject of transfer interest from many clubs across the continent as he shines for Juventus.

The attacker joined the club in the summer as the black and whites sought to add some new names to their group and he has impressed.

Injuries disrupted the Argentinian’s first half of the season, but he has been a different player since after the World Cup.

Juventus has been enjoying his upturn in form and intends to keep him beyond this season, even though his contract expires in the summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Galatasaray has become the latest side to show an interest in his signature.

The Turkish club has added Nicolo Zaniolo and Mauro Icardi to their group in the last two transfer windows and believes Di Maria could become the next high-profile player that joins them.

Juve FC Says

Although we haven’t resumed talks over a new deal with Di Maria, we expect him to stay focused on helping on the field for now.

The World Cup winner is enjoying life at the club now and that should make him stay for at least another season.

Hopefully, the club will soon contact his entourage to discuss a new deal.