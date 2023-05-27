Report – Galatasaray targeting two Juventus stars set to leave club

Galatasaray has recently exhibited a bold approach to recruitment, successfully enticing several top European stars to bolster their squad.

The Turkish club currently boasts the talents of Dries Mertens and Mauro Icardi, among others, contributing to their commendable performances in domestic competitions.

Continuing their ambition to secure additional top-tier players from Europe, Galatasaray has set their sights on two current Juventus players.

According to Calciomercato, their target acquisitions are Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes, both of whom appear poised to depart their current club once the season concludes.

While Juve has previously enjoyed the services of Di Maria, recent lacklustre performances have led them to abandon plans for contract renewal.

Paredes, on the other hand, has struggled to make a positive impact since joining Juventus, resulting in the club’s eagerness to return him to PSG. However, it is believed that he could potentially thrive in Turkey.

Galatasaray remains determined to continue their bold recruitment strategy, aiming to secure the services of these two players as they look to strengthen their squad.

Juve FC Says

Paredes and Di Maria have simply been terrible for us as a club and probably are no longer good enough to compete in one of Europe’s top leagues, which is a good reason for us to offload them now.