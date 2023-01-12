Genoa wants to add Gianluca Frabotta to their squad this month even though the left-back is on loan at fellow Serie B side Frosinone.

Frabotta missed much of last season through injury, which made Juve send him to Frosinone this term so he can get regular first-team action.

The left-back is enjoying that with The Canaries, which has caught the attention of promotion-chasing Genoa and they want him in their squad.

The Griffin intend to hold talks with Juve to convince the Bianconeri to allow the 23-year-old to finish the season with them, as reported by CalcioMercato.

Juve FC Says

Genoa is an ambitious side and is doing well in Serie B, so Frabotta would be in good hands if he joins them.

However, the former Bologna trainee needs game time and should only leave Frosinone for a club that will offer him more chances to play.

The left-back is one of the players we hoped would become our next regular in that spot when Alex Sandro leaves and he must develop fast enough to get that chance.

At the moment, it does not seem that will happen, but if Frabotta does well in the second half of the season, we could make him a part of our first team next term.