Gianluca Frabotta is expected to return to Juventus and find a new home before this transfer window closes.

He joined Lecce on loan for the rest of this campaign about 8 weeks ago.

After preparing for the season with them, he has missed their three competitive games so far.

That was far from the assurance they gave Juve that he would play, and the left-back is expected to leave them soon

Juve will take him back and find a new home for him, and clubs are queuing up to sign him.

Genoa has become the latest team to show an interest in his signature, according to Calciomercato.

They want an immediate return to Serie A and have been adding players to their squad who can help them achieve that.

They see Frabotta as one of them, and the left-back will now consider if their offer suits him, even though it means he would leave Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Frabotta will struggle to play at Juve this season, but it makes little sense for him to be a bench warmer at Lecce.

If we find a new suitor for him, they must commit to fielding him or pay a penalty before we allow him to leave.