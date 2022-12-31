Genoa is interested in signing Marley Ake as they bid to return to Serie A at the end of this season, having hit top form in Serie B.

The Griffin are third on the league table now and know they need reinforcements to keep their form and earn promotion, which has opened them up to January signings.

A report on Football Italia claims they have registered an interest in Ake and hope to get him on loan for the second half of the season.

The 21-year-old moved to Juve in 2021 and has made good progress in his development, having become a key member of their B team and also earning some minutes in the first team.

Juve has given chances to youngsters this season, but he is not one of the regulars and could benefit from going to the second division and earning some playing minutes under his belt.

Juve FC Says

Ake is one of the finest youngsters we have on our books now and he has proven to be a player who could become a regular in our first team in the future.

However, sending him out on loan is a great idea and it will help him to develop even further as he bids to become a top professional.