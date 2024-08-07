Genoa has often shopped at Juventus, particularly favouring unwanted Bianconeri stars or youngsters coming through at the club.

Several players have gone on to make permanent switches to the Griffin and have built fine careers for themselves from there.

Juve has also snapped up some top talents from Genoa in the past, and both clubs are expected to do some business again in this transfer window.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Genoa likes Juve defenders Tarik Muharemovic and Tiago Djalo.

Djalo joined Juve in January from Lille, but he has not been good enough for their first team so far.

Muharemovic plays for the Next Gen side and hasn’t been able to break into the first team either.

The 21-year-old would certainly be open to joining a club that will offer him first-team football sooner than he will get it at Juventus, and Genoa’s offer could excite him.

The Griffin wants both players on loan, and there is a good chance that Juve will agree to send them there on loan because Thiago Motta has more than enough cover in defence for the season ahead.

Juve FC Says

Djalo and Muharemovic are not important players for us now and they might not get enough game time if they remain at the Allianz Stadium this term.