Report – Genoa target a move for promising Juventus youngster

Genoa has been a breeding ground for some of Juventus’ promising players in recent seasons.

The Griffins make good use of the loan market to land a number of players from Juventus.

They also sign youngsters from other teams around Italy and turn them into stars and they may have found their next target at Juventus.

Calciomercato reports that they are looking to bolster their defence this summer and they have their eyes on some young defenders.

The report says Juve’s Radu Dragusin has caught their attention ahead of an important summer transfer window.

The young Romanian emerged as the latest star to be developed in the Juventus youth team that has tasted first-team football in Turin.

He was handed a few chances by Andrea Pirlo and signed a new professional deal with the Bianconeri.

However, his path for consistent first-team action is still blocked by the likes of Merih Demiral and Matthijs de Ligt.

He will need some time to become a regular at the club and might have to leave to achieve some relevance.

The report didn’t specify if Genoa is looking for a permanent transfer or a temporary one.

However, after battling hard to get him committed to a new deal when he had interest from outside, Juve might not be keen to sell him so soon.