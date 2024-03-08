Dusan Vlahovic is on the brink of a salary increase to 12 million euros per season in the coming months, presenting a potential financial challenge for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are actively seeking to reduce costs, particularly given the generous contracts previously granted by the previous board. Juventus faced significant financial difficulties before the current season, prompting the appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli to assist in restructuring the financial framework.

Giuntoli has successfully offloaded some players during the summer, generating additional funds for the club. However, to further address financial concerns, he will need to negotiate contract extensions, including that of Dusan Vlahovic.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus cannot afford the proposed 12 million euros per season for the Serbian striker. Therefore, the club is exploring the possibility of extending Vlahovic’s contract, which currently expires in 2026, until 2029, while concurrently offering him a reduced salary.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic will need to be considerate for this to work and that would be difficult, especially if he gets teams that can pay him more than that.

This means Juve would be forced to cash in on the Serbian who has been in good form in 2024.