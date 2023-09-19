Although the summer transfer session only expired a few weeks ago, new reports are already linking Juventus with possible transfer targets, especially for the midfield following Paul Pogba’s positive anti-doping test.

The Frenchman could be facing a long ban if the counter-analysis confirms the initial result. This could prompt the termination of the player’s contract, taking a large financial burden over the Bianconeri’s shoulders.

According to JuveNews, 22-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné remains one of the most prominent profiles monitored by the club, alongside Strasbourg’s 19-year-old starlet Habib Diarra.

Nevertheless, the source adds a surprising name to the mix.

The report claims Juventus director Cristiano Giuntoli is aiming for a reunion with Piotr Zielinski.

The 51-year-old brought the Polish midfielder to Napoli in what was one of his first brilliant coups during his memorable spell with the Partenopei. The operation only cost the club’s offers 16 million euros.

Zielinski went on to cement himself as one of the finest midfielders in Serie A. He can either play as an attacking midfielder or a box-to-box midfielder. He played an integral part in Napoli’s historic Scudetto-winning campaign under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti last season.

As the source reveals, Juventus manager Max Allegri is also a keen admirer of the 29-year-old.

The former Udinese man’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and Napoli haven’t made significant progress in their negotiation with the player.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could reportedly pounce on the situation and launch talks with the Pole in January.