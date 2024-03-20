Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has reportedly reassured Max Allegri about his future at the club.

Amidst the club’s torrid run, the voices calling for the manager’s head are growing louder with every abysmal result.

But while many sources believe that the club will part ways with Allegri at the end of the season, an emerging report tells a different story from the inside.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Giuntoli informed Allegri of the club’s willingness to maintain his services if they were to reach the Champions League next season.

Despite the woeful results, Juventus still sit third in the table, so they remain on track to book a spot in Europe’s elite club competition.

As the pink newspaper tells it, the management is looking to bolster the ranks as much as possible next summer to boost the manager’s chances of achieving success.

But if Juventus indeed decide to stick with Allegri, it remains to be seen if they’ll offer him a new contract. The 56-year-old’s deal expires in the summer of 2025 and he currently earns 7 million euros plus 2M in add-ons.

The source believes that the hierarchy would be open to entering the final contractual year, while the alternative would be offering him a new contract until 2026 with lower wages that would go in line with the club’s current parameters.

Regardless of the figures, another year under Allegri’s reign is a prospect that will hardly please the majority of the fanbase