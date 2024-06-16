Federico Cherubini will leave Juventus at the end of this month after a decade-long tenure at the club.

He held various positions at Allianz Stadium, and the Bianconeri consider him an important figure in their off-field affairs.

However, he was banned alongside some of the club’s former board members and has decided to leave when his deal expires this month.

Juve has moved on from the Andrea Agnelli era, with most of the key decision-makers from that time already having left the club.

However, a report on Il Bianconero reveals that Cristiano Giuntoli wanted to keep Cherubini at the club.

Giuntoli believes Cherubini’s experience and knowledge of the environment could be useful in helping him undertake new projects.

Nevertheless, Cherubini turned him down because he wanted to leave and pursue a new challenge at a different club.

Juve FC Says

Cherubini spent a lot of time at Juve, and it is a surprise he wants out, but he probably feels that it makes no sense for him to stay on and take a smaller role.

His experience at Juve will make him desirable to other smaller clubs in the league, and he can rebuild his career from then on.

We also do not need his help to succeed and expect to do well under Giuntoli, no matter who the members of his team are.