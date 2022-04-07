Report gives three reasons why Juventus want Sassuolo star

Reports have linked Juventus with a transfer for Giacomo Raspadori in the last few weeks and the attacker could move to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

The Sassuolo man is one of Italy’s great hopes for the future after their failure to make the World Cup in the last two editions.

He is expected to become a key man for his country now and that has raised his profile, which means Sassuolo is too small for him.

Juve has been monitoring his development, and this summer offers them a good chance of adding him to their squad.

Tuttomercatoweb has now revealed three reasons why he is one of the Bianconeri’s attacking targets. The report claims they like him because he is young, Italian, and will demand a sustainable salary.

These elements make him the perfect fit for the team they want to create at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Raspadori is clearly one player with a bright future in Italian football and he will almost certainly turn out for a top club soon.

If Juve fails to land him in the next transfer window, another Serie A side could make their move for him.

It would be shameful to watch him develop into a top player at the home of a rival.