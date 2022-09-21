Report: Growing tensions between Bonucci and Allegri

Despite the team’s woeful results on the pitch, Max Allegri still enjoys a decent rapport with the Juventus hierarchy – at least the ones who aren’t named Pavel Nedved.

However, his relationship with the Bianconeri is apparently deteriorating. A couple of days ago, we reported on the manager’s frosty rapport with Angel Di Maria.

Furthermore, Italian news outlets believe that the recent events on and off the pitch have revived the old dispute between Allegri and his captain Leonardo Bonucci.

As well remember, the two men shared a love-hate relationship during the manager’s first spell at the Allianz Stadium. Who can ever forget the stool incident in Porto back in 2017, and the defender’s departure to Milan at the end of that season?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the skipper didn’t take well his inclusion from the starting formation against Monza.

While some attributed the decision to the defender’s physical condition following Benfica’s clash, Leo felt fine and was eager to lead the troops in the delicate affair at Monza.

However, the source claims that the real reason behind Bonucci’s omission was his post-match statement following the last Champions League encounter, which reportedly didn’t sit well with the manager.

After all, there was no reason for Juventus to rest the player with the international break at the door.