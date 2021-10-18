Report hails Juventus and praises De Sciglio after beating Roma

La Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Tuttomercatoweb hailed Juventus’ performance against AS Roma and they said the Bianconeri is back to their former best after the 1-0 win.

Juve defeated Jose Mourinho’s men to continue their winning run, which now stretches to four games in the league.

They earned all the points thanks to a fortunate Moise Kean goal, but they were defensively solid and were ready for anything Roma threw at them as the visitors chased the game.

This type of performance has been rare from the Bianconeri this season and it probably would have helped them to beat the likes of Napoli and AC Milan who they faced earlier in the season.

One player who impressed the most in the game is Mattia De Sciglio, who was in the form of his life.

After spending last season out on loan at Lyon, we expected him to leave Juve again this season, but Allegri kept him as an option.

The report says he was a surprising starter, yet he was effective and always looked dangerous as he attacked AS Roma relentlessly.

His performance in that game has now made him hard to overlook and may have presented Massimiliano Allegri with a selection headache.