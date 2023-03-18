Report – Harry Kane is stealing suitors from Vlahovic

Ahead of the next transfer window, two of the most wanted players in Europe are Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic.

The English striker is nearing the end of his current deal at Tottenham and could leave the club for a low fee.

Vlahovic is a key player at Juventus, but he might be sacrificed if the black and whites do not qualify for the Champions League.

This has encouraged clubs to show interest in his signature as they seek to get it.

However, it seems the same clubs are showing interest in both players, as Tuttomercatoweb reveals.

The report claims Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid see Vlahovic as an important target. However, the three European giants also hold an interest in Kane.

This means they will likely prioritise one over the other in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic remains one of the world’s finest attackers and it is not a surprise that top clubs are interested in his signature.

However, we should consider it good that Kane is also in-demand because it means the clubs could easily target the Englishman and abandon their chase of Vlahovic.

The Serbian is a striker we must keep as we rebuild for the future, so if we can resist offers for his signature in the summer, it would be great.