Report identifies Juve’s alternative target for the midfield

When it comes to Juve’s primary transfer targets, we all know the major suspects by now. Manuel Locatelli and Miralem Pjanic have been identified as the two men who could reinforce the squad next season.

And yet, the management has been unable to reach a deal with neither Sassuolo nor Barcelona, at least for now. Therefore, new names are emerging as possible alternatives for the Italian and the Bosnian.

According to Calciomercato.it via TuttoJuve, Tiémoué Bakayoko will be the Old Lady’s fallback option, in the case where the club fails to land its preferred targets.

The French-Ivorian has been struggling to find himself a home since his big-money transfer from Monaco to Chelsea, spending the last three seasons on loan with three different clubs.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a decent spell at Milan in 2018/19, and a less impressive one in Napoli during the last campaign. These two Serie A sides are still in the hunt for the powerful midfielder, reminiscently to Lyon.

Thus, Juventus will be facing a strong competition for the Chelsea-owned man if they decide to seriously pursue his signature.

However, we expect the Bianconeri to go on in their attempts to sign Locatelli, after spending the last few weeks negotiating with the Neroverdi.