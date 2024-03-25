Timothy Weah is enduring a forgettable first campaign at Juventus, and an Italian report reveals how he can still salvage his experience at Continassa.

The American was the only summer signing to join Max Allegri’s first team last summer. He arrived as a replacement for Juan Cuadrado who left the club before joining Inter on a free transfer.

The 23-year-old was initially a starter but then lost his berth to his compatriot Weston McKennie. Nowadays, Andrea Cambiaso is the one occupying the right flank in Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.

For his part, Weah has only made seven appearances as a starter in Serie A, only contributing with a single assist.

The former Lille star only managed to find the back of the net with a superb strike in the Coppa Italia. This has been his solitary highlight of the campaign thus far.

According to Tuttosport, the only way Weah can rescue his Juventus career is through a change in the tactical setup.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, the player has always been a protagonist for his national team despite his Juventus woes.

The source points out that Weah often delivers when playing as an advanced winger in a 4-3-3 setup. This is a notion that USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has confirmed as well.

Therefore, the report believes that the American will only turn good for Juventus if the club were to change skin next season (perhaps with a new manager at the helm), and allow him to play as a genuine winger rather than a wingback.