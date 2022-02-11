Report identifies Perin’s potential replacement at Juventus

At the the end of the season, Mattia Perin could leave Juventus once and for all.

The goalkeeper joined the Bianconeri in 2018, but never cemented himself as the number one in Turin. He even spent 18 months on loan at Genoa following Gianluigi Buffon’s return to the club.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Italian is beloved by his teammates and has an excellent rapport with Max Allegri.

Nevertheless, his lack of playing time could force him to leave the Allianz Stadium in search for a regular spot.

A report from La Repubblica (via JuventusNews24) even named Perin’s potential replacement at Continassa.

The source believes that sporting director Federico Cherubini has identified Salvatore Sirigu as the perfect candidate for the role.

The 35-year-old left Torino last summer to sign a one-year contract at Genoa.

While the Ligurians are currently lingering in the 19th position in the table, it’s not exactly the veteran goalkeeper’s fault, as he continues to produce solid performances.

The report adds that the Euro 2020 winner would be content in a secondary role at Juventus, and would make for a reliable backup for current number one Wojciech Szczesny.

Sirigu possesses vast experience under his belt. He made his breakthrough at Palermo, before serving as the main man between the posts at Paris Saint Germain for several campaigns.