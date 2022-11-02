Report identifies the main culprit behind Juve’s injury woes

Since the start of the season, Juventus have been enduring an injury crisis that has hindered the club’s ability to achieve results.

While the fans have voiced their displeasure with Max Allegri’s methods, the manager is having to do with a depleted squad.

For instance, eleven players will miss tonight’s Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain with various injuries, including key players like Federico Chiesa, Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria and Gleison Bremer.

Therefore, the supporters are rightfully looking for an explanation, and perhaps a culprit to blame for the baffling situation.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the fingers are pointing towards head athletic trainer Simone Folletti.

Even though the club recently appointed Giovanni Andreini to supervise the club’s athletic regime, Folletti remains the one who sets the training methods.

Moreover, some are blaming the club’s management – albeit to a lesser extent – for organizing the pre-season tour in the United States.

As we can all recall, Paul Pogba sustained his meniscus injury during the tour, while his teammates returned exhausted following a packed schedule filled long-distance travelling, friendlies and an overload of media stunts.

Whether or not Folletti is truly the main culprit behind the current miserable situation at Juventus is impossible to tell from our end.

However, something has to give, and perhaps changes in personnel might reap some benefits. After all, the state can hardly worsen at the moment.