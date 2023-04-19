Although we’re at the final stages of the season, we still have more questions than answers regarding Juve’s current campaign, and more importantly, the next one.

Due to the 15-point deduction, the Bianconeri currently lie seventh in the Serie A standings, but they’re hoping that Wednesday’s verdict lifts the penalty, which would put the club in third position.

This would be a major boost for the Old Lady’s Champions League hopes, while finishing in the Top four will be crucial for the club on various levels.

For instance, ilBianconero believes that the futures of three Juventus players are directly related to Champions League qualification.

The first star mentioned is Angel Di Maria who signed a one-year deal upon his arrival last summer. The source claims that the Argentine would like to extend his European adventure, and Juventus remains his priority, but only for the right conditions.

Then we have Adrien Rabiot who’s also running on an expiring contract. The Frenchman is at the peak of his career, and he’s looking for a club that can provide him with the opportunity of playing in Europe’s elite club competition, in addition to offering him lucrative wages.

Finally, failing to reach the Champions League means missing out on important prize money, so the source expects Juventus to make an important sacrifice on the market, namely Dusan Vlahovic who still has a high value despite his recent struggles.