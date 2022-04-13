Report identifies two Juventus players who could be sold this summer

Reminiscently to any other club, Juventus will be looking the strengthen their squad next summer by landing some new players.

However, balancing the books must remain on top of the Old Lady’s agenda. Therefore, the management must also focus on selling some of the players in order to make room for others from a financial standpoint.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri could sacrifice two players who are deemed dispensable despite featuring prominently this season.

The first is Weston McKennie. The midfielder would be allowed to leave if the club receives decent offers.

The Texan had his ups and downs since his making the switch from Schalke to Juventus in 2020. However, he was enjoying a decent run prior to his injury last February.

The 24-year-old could still make his return to the pitch in May before the end of the campaign. So perhaps he can still convince Max Allegri with another string of solid performances.

The second player named in the report is Luca Pellegrini. The left-back is currently contending for a starting spot against the more experienced Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio.

While the Italian didn’t disgrace himself on the pitch, the source explains that the club believes that it could make a decent profit from his sale and create space for a new fullback.