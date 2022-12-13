Juventus wants to keep Adrien Rabiot after his stunning form for France at the ongoing FIFA World Cup, but it will be hard for them to achieve that.

The midfielder has entered the last year of his current deal at the club and has been in talks with the Bianconeri over an extension.

However, things have not moved fast and there is little optimism he will stay, especially after Juve tried to sell him to Manchester United in the summer.

He was one of their best players before the World Cup break and has now become a key man for his country at the Qatar 2022 competition.

As he shines on the global stage, reports have linked Premier League clubs with a move for him, but they are not the only ones Juve should be worried about.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri also need to be worried about the interest of PSG in his signature, even though he left them to move to Turin in 2019.

As he shines at the WC, they have become one of the clubs who want to add him to their squad, especially because he will be a free agent.

Rabiot has been one of the finest players in Europe this year and it will put him in a powerful position to choose his next career move as a free agent.

For Juve to keep him, they must break their budget, which will be hard for them to do, considering their well-documented struggles.