Report – Inconsistent Juventus ace interesting Inter Milan

Beppe Marotta of Inter Milan admires Paulo Dybala greatly and his team is monitoring the situation of the Argentinean at Juventus, according to TuttoJuve.

Dybala and Juventus looked nailed-on to continue their relationship just a few months back, but things have changed slightly as the coronavirus pandemic has hit the club’s finance really hard.

The Bianconeri are still interested in keeping him and the player seemingly wants to stay, but his contractual demands are too much for the club now.

The report claims that the player’s professionalism is being questioned by the Turin side as they continue to struggle to get him on a new deal.

Teams around Europe are paying close attention to how his situation is currently developing in Turin.

It claims that PSG and English teams are interested before naming Inter Milan as one team that will not hesitate to take him on if he becomes available.

The report claims that Inter is ready to pounce to land him, but they will wait until when Juventus decides not to extend the player’s contract.

Dybala has been a key player for the Italian champions, but he has struggled this season and there is a feeling that he is struggling to find a place in Andrea Pirlo’s team.