Report insists a new deal for Juventus star is a certainty

Juan Cuadrado is one of several players with expiring contracts at Juventus this season. The Colombian isn’t getting any younger, but his performance level has hardly dropped.

In countless matches, he has been the club’s saviour with either an important goal or assist.

His consistently good contributions will earn him a new deal at the club, according to La Stampa via Tuttomercatoweb.

The report says the player’s managers and Juve have already reached an agreement in principle to continue their relationship.

The former Chelsea man is more than happy to remain in Turin, and the Bianconeri believe he is in the right physical condition to continue playing for Juve for a few more seasons.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado will be 34 by the end of this season, and should be thinking about his retirement.

However, his physical condition is still very good, and he does an effective job when he plays for the Bianconeri.

While Juve adds much younger players to their squad, the likes of the Colombian are still needed because of their experience.

Juve is unlikely to offer him a deal for more than two seasons, but that shouldn’t be a problem for Cuadrado.