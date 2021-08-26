Report: Intense first meeting between Juventus and Ronaldo’s agent

Well, it appears that the Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera has reached an ugly turn. Despite all the official reassurances from the parties, the Portuguese has been trying to find himself a new home throughout the summer.

With few days left before the closure of the summer transfer market, the events are accelerating, especially when Manchester City suddenly entered the fray.

The Premier League champions failed to secure the signature of their primary target in attack, Harry Kane, and have identified CR7 as a potential alternative.

According to Calciomercato, the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, travelled to Turin this morning via a private jet to launch to some crunch talks with the Juventus directors. Nonetheless, it appears that things didn’t go according to plan for the super-agent and his client.

The Bianconeri are reportedly asking for around 25 million euros to release their superstar, but the Cityzens are hoping to land their target on a free transfer.

Therefore, Pep Guardiola’s side would need Ronaldo to free himself from his contract with the Old Lady – which expires next summer – in order to sign a deal in Manchester.

Expectedly, these terms were rejected by Juve’s hierarchy, as the management isn’t prepared to release the club’s main attraction for free.

Therefore, CM reports that the first meeting between Mendes and Juventus ended with some tension between the two parties. However, other meetings are expected to take place whilst the parties race against time.

We can only wait and see what filters in the upcoming hours.