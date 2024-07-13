Weston McKennie looks set to move to the MLS, with Inter Miami now eyeing a move for his signature.

Juventus wanted to sell McKennie at the end of June and secured an agreement with Aston Villa for his transfer, but the American complicated the move.

He stalled the transfer for weeks by asking Juve to pay him compensation, and the Bianconeri replaced him as an option in the swap deal.

McKennie now faces an uncertain future at Juve and has been asked to find a new home because Thiago Motta does not want him in his plans.

The new Juve gaffer is improving his midfield, and McKennie is no longer considered a key part of their project.

The latest interest in his signature is coming from the MLS, with Calciomercato revealing Inter Miami wants him to join Lionel Messi at their club.

Miami may struggle to match his current wages. However, he can potentially improve his earnings through other business deals that will be included in the offer for his signature.

The midfielder now has to decide if the time has come for him to leave Europe and return to America.

Juve FC Says

McKennie will probably regret not accepting the offer from Aston Villa, and the midfielder now has to prove that he can find a better offer in Europe or head to the MLS.