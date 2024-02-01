Inter Milan has historically been Juventus’ primary competitor both in terms of winning trophies and securing player acquisitions.

The prospect of a player making a switch between these two formidable clubs is typically deemed inconceivable, given the intense rivalry. Consequently, such a move often results in the player compromising their legacy with either team.

In the preceding season, Juan Cuadrado made the noteworthy move from Juventus to Inter Milan on a free transfer, following the Bianconeri’s decision not to extend his contract. Cuadrado now aspires to clinch the league title with Inter, setting the stage for a compelling competition with Juventus, his former club.

The latest reports from Tuttojuve suggest that Adrien Rabiot could potentially be the next player to make the transition to Inter. As Rabiot approaches the end of his contract, Inter Milan is reportedly planning to integrate the Frenchman into their squad after this season. Complicating matters for Juventus, Rabiot has yet to commit to an extension, presenting a challenging situation for the club as they seek to retain his services.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot knows we want him to stay. If he leaves, we expect him to leave Serie A, so moving to Inter will be shocking.

They will hardly offer a better salary than we could if he stays at the Allianz Stadium.