Report – Inter Milan considering a move for Juventus target

Gianluca Scamacca is one of the strikers that Juventus has targeted in the last year as they looked to add another attacker to their squad.

The Sassuolo man was on loan at Genoa last season when the Bianconeri attempted to make him one of their attacking options.

This summer is a huge one for him as he might leave on loan again or stay and establish himself on the books of the Green and Blacks.

Juventus still needs a new attacker as they want more goals in their squad in the upcoming season.

Scamacca is one of the best young strikers in Italy at the moment and he might develop further by playing alongside the likes of Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the Bianconeri might be set to miss out on signing him with Tuttojuve reporting that he has emerged as a target for Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri is looking to build on winning the Scudetto last season and they are in the market for reinforcements.

However, Juve could still have the chance to beat them to the signature of Scamacca with the report claiming that Sassuolo isn’t willing to do business with Inter regarding a loan with the right to buy.

They want an outright sale which means Juventus can sign him if they can meet that condition.