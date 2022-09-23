This could be Juan Cuadrado’s last season on the books of Juventus as he doesn’t seem the same player Juve signed a few seasons ago.

In the last term, he was still one of the finest players on the team and he played enough games to earn himself a new deal automatically.

Max Allegri hoped he could trust the ex-Chelsea player to remain in good shape again this season.

However, that hasn’t been the case, and the Colombian is one of the club’s underperformers this term.

It seems obvious that this is his last year at the Allianz Stadium and he can sign a pre-contract agreement in January.

Cuadrado has been a good servant to Juventus, and he has enjoyed his best career spells in Serie A.

It seems he would remain in the competition and Tuttomercatoweb speculates that Inter Milan is interested in a move for him.

They believe his experience in winning titles at Juve would be invaluable to them.

Juve FC Says

Cuadrado has enjoyed success in Italian football, so it would not be a surprise if his next club is in the competition.

For all the work he has done for us, we would give him our full blessing when he leaves.