Report – Inter Milan contacts Juventus managerial target

March 9, 2023 - 11:30 am

Inter Milan is looking to beat Juventus to the return of Antonio Conte, with a new report revealing they contacted the gaffer recently.

Conte is considered Juventus’ first choice if they want to replace Max Allegri as they continue to rebuild.

Allegri has done a good job to stabilise the team this season despite all the off-field problems they face and is likely to remain on the bench for the rest of this term.

However, under the former AC Milan gaffer, Juve struggles with inconsistency, which could creep in again before this term ends.

If Allegri makes the club look for a replacement, Conte is the man most fans would love.

However, a report on Football Italia suggests Inter is also eyeing his return, as he could leave Tottenham at the end of this season.

It claims the Nerazzurri recently met the Spurs gaffer to hold some informal talks as they explore the possibility of getting a deal done.

Juve FC Says

Inter and Juve are top Italian clubs who can lure Conte back to Serie A, so it would be an interesting battle for his signature.

The gaffer has had a good career in Italian football and continues to prove to be one of the finest talents from the country.

But Allegri has done enough to deserve another season on the Juve bench if we end this term with a trophy.

