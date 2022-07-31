Inter Milan has become interested in Juventus’ long-term target Filip Kostic.

The Serbian has been on the radar of Juve for the last two months as they look to bolster their attack.

He had impressed in the Europa League for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and the German club was fighting to keep him.

It seems a losing battle and they are now prepared to cash in on him for good.

West Ham was Juve’s main competitor for his signature. However, the Hammers are struggling to finish the deal.

Juve has now reignited its interest, but Calciomercato claims they are being rivalled for his signature by Inter Milan as well.

The report claims Inter’s interest has developed very well in the last few hours and they could hijack his transfer to Juve or West Ham.

Juve FC Says

Kostic was superb in the Europa League last season and he deserves all the attention he is getting now.

The winger is not very young. At 29, he is around the age bracket of players that Max Allegri loves to work with.

This means the Bianconeri could get the best out of him if he makes the move.

But Federico Chiesa and Angel di Maria will be their first choice on both wings if the former becomes fit.