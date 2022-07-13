Juventus has continued searching for a new striker after Alvaro Morata returned to Atletico de Madrid.

The Bianconeri added Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in the January transfer window, and the Serbian has been doing well for them.

However, he enjoyed the support of Morata in the second half of last season, and that will be missing in this campaign.

Juve is now targeting another frontman, and reports have linked several names with a move to the club.

Marko Arnautovic and Gianluca Scamacca have been transfer-linked to the Bianconeri, but there is another name that almost always gets mentioned, Edin Dzeko.

The Bosnian striker was close to moving to Juve when he was at AS Roma, now reports claim he has emerged as a target for them again.

However, Football Italia reports that he has rejected an approach from the Bianconeri.

He wants to remain at Inter Milan even though they have just re-signed Romelu Lukaku.

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri has always been a fan of Dzeko, and it would be great to have the experienced forward in our squad.

However, the Bosnian will have to decide if he wants to join another Serie A club or not before this transfer can happen.