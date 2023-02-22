At the end of the season, Juan Cuadrado will most likely leave Juventus as a free agent. The Colombian has been at the club since 2015, so his potential departure will leave a significant hole in the squad.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are searching the market for a younger alternative and have identified Emil Holm as an interesting candidate.

The 22-year-old wingback has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign. He has thus far contributed with a goal and two assists in 20 league outings for Spezia.

But according to Calciomercato, Inter are ready to enter the fray and compete with Juventus for Holm’s services.

The young Swede has a contract with the Aquilotti that runs until 2026. His arrival to Liguria cost the club less than a million euro, but one or two digits will be certainly added to his transfer value, especially in the presence of such glamorous suitors.

Juve FC say

Juventus and Inter challenging one another for a Serie A prospect is nothing new. Nonetheless, we hope that the Bianconeri prevail in this one, as our situation is more desperate than the Nerazzurri who already possess competent players on the right flank.

So unless the Old Lady can find a better (and affordable) alternative, the highly-impressive Holm should be one of the club’s main transfer targets.