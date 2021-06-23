Cristiano Ronaldo
Report – Joan Laporta wants to take Ronaldo to Barcelona

June 23, 2021 - 3:30 pm

Joan Laporta is targeting a sensational move for Cristiano Ronaldo which would see the Real Madrid legend play alongside his biggest rival, Lionel Messi at Camp Nou.

Ronaldo and Messi enjoyed an exciting rivalry when the Portuguese attacker played for Real Madrid.

He won several trophies at Madrid and moved to Juventus in 2018 as the Bianconeri sought to win the Champions League.

They haven’t reached the semi-final of the competition since he has been at the club.

He is entering the last year of his current Juventus deal and last season was a tough one for him and the Bianconeri.

The attacker’s future at Juventus remains uncertain with multiple reports claiming that Juventus will sell him for the right price so they can stop paying his high wages.

AS claims that Laporta is keen to take him back to Spain and would be willing to offer Juve some Barcelona players in exchange.

The report says they will send either Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto or Antoine Griezmann to Turin in exchange for the attacker.

Barcelona needs money, but Laporta believes they can fund Ronaldo’s salary when they send those players to Juve in exchange and he would also generate a lot of commercial revenue for them.

    June 23, 2021 at 3:51 pm

    Griezmann yes!

