The Bianconeri brought in Kolo Muani to strengthen their attacking options, and the Frenchman has already made an impact. His addition was seen as a step forward for the club, but speculation continues to surround the future of Dušan Vlahović.

There is a growing belief that Vlahović does not fit into Thiago Motta’s tactical system. The Serbian striker, despite his natural goal-scoring ability, has struggled to adapt to the manager’s style of play. His lack of technical sharpness in possession has been a recurring issue, and when given opportunities, he has failed to deliver consistently.

As a result, Juventus are expected to part ways with Vlahović in the summer, with several top strikers already on their radar as potential replacements. One of the names under consideration is Gonçalo Ramos, who could be available for transfer as PSG are open to offloading him.

According to Il Bianconero, Jorge Mendes, Ramos’ agent, has been actively offering the Portuguese forward to clubs, and Juventus are among the teams he has approached. While the Bianconeri are unlikely to make a move this month, they are keeping an eye on Ramos as a possible successor to Vlahović at the end of the season.

Juventus are also mindful of the financial implications of selling Vlahović. Having invested heavily in the Serbian, they hope to avoid a significant financial loss when offloading him. Any potential deal for Ramos would depend on both his price tag and whether he is seen as a definitive upgrade over Vlahović.

Ramos has endured a difficult spell at PSG, struggling to establish himself as a consistent goal threat. While he showed immense potential at Benfica, his performances in Paris have raised concerns about whether he would be the right fit for Juventus. If the club decides to move for him, they will need to be sure he can adapt better to their system than Vlahović has.