ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 23: Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly hoping to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic who is enduring a rough moment.

Many observers are certain the Serbian will be on his way out of the club by the end of the season. The 25-year-old has been the club’s main striker since making the big-money switch from Fiorentina in January 2022. But for the large part, he has failed to justify his €80-million transfer fee.

After playing almost non-stop during the first of the season due to Arek Milik’s injury, his levels sharply declined in recent months. Therefore, Juventus addressed the issue in January by snapping up Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

The Frenchman swiftly established himself as the club’s first choice and Cristiano Guintoli will be looking to find a formula that extends the 26-year-old’s stay in Turin.

On the contrary, Vlahovic will likely be sold as the club is failing to make any progress in their renewal talks with his agent Darko Ristic. And with only one year left on the player’s current deal, the Italian giants will likely have to accept a relatively low bid, as was the case with Federico Chiesa last summer.

So according to Turkish website Hurriyet (via JuventusNews24), Mourinho will be looking to pounce on the situation and try to lure Vlahovic to Fenerbahce. The Istanbul-based giants would have to splash a figure between 25 and 30 million euros, which should be sufficient to convince the Bianconeri.

This could set up a reunion with the striker’s countryman and international teammate Filip Kostic who is currently on loan at Fenerbahce, although the latter’s future remains up in the air.

Nevertheless, the source expects Vlahovic to turn down the offer and hold out for a more prestigious destination. But as we saw with Victor Osimhen last summer, Istanbul can always present a last resort for those who struggle to find top clubs.