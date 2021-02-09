Report: Juve could attempt to land Real Madrid midfielder

From Zinedine Zidane to Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus and Real Madrid have previously combined to produce some jaw dropping transfers.

Although this one would be a little less prestigious, but the reported transfer of this particular midfielder would be a significant one nonetheless.

According to dondiario.com (via Calciomercato.it), the Old Lady would be interested in buying Casemiro in case of his availability.

The report states that club president Florentino Perez is willing to start a revolution at the club following a (so-far) disappointing season.

After the failure of the Eden Hazard transfer, Los Blancos will be eying a young world class player, and have identified Kylian Mbappé and Erling Braut Haaland as the two main candidates.

But in order to land one of the two strikers mentioned, the Spaniards will have to sell some of their assets in order to finance such enormous transfer – which would easily exceed 100 million euros.

Therefore, Rafael Varane and Casemiro have been mentioned by the report as two potential Madrid stars who could be heading towards the exit doors.

Whilst the major European sides would be lining up for the signatures of the two men, the source claims that Juve will be particularly interested in the Brazilian midfielder.

The enforcer’s contract with La Liga champions expires in 2023, and he would be available for a price of around 40 million euros.

Although Casemiro has the characteristics which are well appreciated by every coach, this speculated transfer remains fantasy football for the time being, as it is unlikely that the Spanish giants would allow their main defensive midfielder to walk away this easily before buying a suitable alternative.