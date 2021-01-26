Report: Juve could bring in Man United midfielder on one condition

Juventus have been linked with a certain Manchester United midfielder for a while now.

Whilst the rumors regarding Paul Pogba’s return to Turin might never die away, this story involves another unsettled midfielder in Northern England.

According to the English press via TuttoJuve, Donny van de Beek could be looking for a quick escape rope out of his misery, and would definitely relish the chance to join the Old Lady this month.

The versatile midfielder only made his move to the Old Trafford last summer, but he has so far been unable to earn a spot within Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s lineup, making only two Premier League starts so far.

The report adds that his compatriot Matthijs De Ligt – who was also his captain at Ajax – has advised the Bianconeri directors to pursue the 23-year-old.

However, the source believes that such a transfer would only be possible if Sami Khedira leaves the club first.

Therefore, despite being an excited prospect for the Bianconeri fans, such an operation seems a little far fetched, at least at the moment.

Khedira has been frozen out of Andrea Pirlo’s squad this season, as the young coach made it clear that the German is not a part of his plans for the current campaign.

Nonetheless, the former Real Madrid midfielder doesn’t seem on a hurry to leave the club, as he wouldn’t mind collecting his remaining paychecks until his contract expires at the end of the season.

For his part, van de Beek had been one of the main young Ajax stars during the club’s extraordinary Champions League run in 2019.