Report: Juve have an option to buy young Sassuolo midfielder

Sassuolo have been the authors of some of the best football played in Serie A.

Roberto De Zerbi’s squad contains a host of young and exciting talents, and thus it is no surprise to see them gaining the attention of bigger clubs.

Juventus, for their part, have been on the hunt for the best talented young players in Italy and Europe.

According to ilBianconero, the Old lady has already been a keen follower of Sassuolo’s Hamed Junior Traorè.

The young Ivorian is actually the older brother of Amad Diallo, who recently completed a sensational transfer from Atalanta towards Manchester United.

Nonetheless, Hamed isn’t any less talented than his younger sibling, and in his side’s encounter against the Bianconeri last month, he was one of the most impressive players on the field, as he assisted his team’s sole goal.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan from Empoli with an obligation to buy, but his future could be in black and white.

The source adds that Juventus have a pre-agreement made with the Neroverdi which allows them to redeem the player’s contract for an already fixed figure.

The price mentioned by the report is 15 million euros, which would arguably be a steal if the news is to be believed.

Although he is yet to celebrate his 21st birthday, Traorè has already made 82 Serie A appearances between Empoli and Sassuolo, providing 8 goals and 4 assists in the process.

The Ivorian is also a very versatile player, as he can almost play anywhere in midfield, whether on the left or the right side, or even in a more central position.